London, Ont., high rise proposal has heritage advocates feeling low

A London, Ont., property management company’s vision for a high rise at the edge of downtown isn’t getting approval from local heritage advocates.

Farhi Holdings Corporation has proposed a 40-storey building at 435, 441 and 451 Ridout Street North, which is the northwest corner of Ridout Street North and Queens Avenue.

The president of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario (ACO) London says these three houses make up one of London’s National Historic Sites.

“It would greatly diminish (the area) and greatly impact things in a very negative way,” said Kelley McKeating, noting the building would go around and on top of one of the houses.

“It’s also immediately next door to Eldon House, the oldest house in London.”

London city council‘s Planning and Environment Committee will be meeting on Monday to discuss this proposal.

Phil Squire, the chair of the committee says the proposal matches what the city envisioned.

“What city council is looking to do is build the highest density developments in the downtown area… The hope is (that) we’ll increase the amount of people downtown, which will help the area.”

“My understanding is, none of the heritage buildings are going to be torn down or removed,” added Squire, “so it’s really a matter of opinion of balancing density that we need downtown with the appearance and impact on heritage buildings.”

Renderings of proposed development (top left: westerly view from Queens Avenue; bottom left: easterly view from the Thames River; right: southwest aerial view of tower and base). City of London

Shmuel Farhi, the president of Farhi Holdings Corporation called the proposal a “win-win for everyone” and compared the future of London to larger cities like Toronto and Montreal.

“Many buildings in downtown (that) surround heritage do nothing but great for the community,” he said. “Any residential building (that) comes to downtown will move the city forward in the right direction.”

“We need about 10,000 residents in downtown London to move the city forward. If you have 10,000 residents, that’s 10,000 people that would potentially stay, work, live and play in downtown.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need about 10,000 residents in downtown London to move the city forward. If you have 10,000 residents, that's 10,000 people that would potentially stay, work, live and play in downtown."

But for McKeating, a 40-storey building may bring in more residents, but it won’t enhance downtown London’s sense of community.

“People who don’t live in the downtown core, I think they probably don’t understand (the) incredible feeling of community,” she said. “High rises are not a bad thing… It’s a matter of putting them in the right location.”

Farhi says his corporation is dedicated to preserving London’s heritage areas.

“We (will) incorporate heritage into the design of the building, so (no one) should worry about heritage being neglected,” he said. “It’s beautiful because you’re bringing the past to the future.”

London’s city council will vote on the proposal in the upcoming weeks.

McKeating is asking city councillors to “follow your own rules.”

“You’re going to allow a building that’s 10 times taller than what the zoning currently allows just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “It’s bad for London economically, and it’s bad for London in terms of the core of our community fabric.

Farhi says he appreciates the thoughts of heritage advocates, “but if they stop for a second and think, we are actually keeping the heritage buildings in tact for many (more) generations to enjoy.”

London city council’s Planning and Environment Committee meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, and will hear from members of the public along with city staff.