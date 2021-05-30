Ontario reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,033 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The provincial total now stands at 530,543.

Sunday’s case count is slightly lower than Saturday’s case count which saw 1,057 new infections and is the lowest case count since March 18. On Friday, 1,273 were reported and Thursday, 1,135 were recorded.

According to Sunday’s report, 237 cases were recorded in Toronto, 214 in Peel Region, 59 in Hamilton and 80 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 55 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,744 as 18 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 8,984,278 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 144,833 vaccines in the last day. There are more than 685,000 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 508,468 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,067 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Sunday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 13,371 — down from the previous day when it was at 14,423, and is down from May 23 when it was at 20,672. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average is 1,154, down from 1,248 Saturday.

The government said 26,565 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 8,735 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,204,427 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Sunday was 4.2 per cent, up from Saturday’s 3.6 and Friday’s 3.4, which was the lowest since March 8. That figure is down from last week when it was 5.7 per cent.

Ontario reported 749 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 185 from the previous day) with 614 patients in intensive care units (down by 12) and 417 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 21). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom and is currently the dominating known strain), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

The B.1.1.7 VOC: 125,035 variant cases, which is up by 863 since the previous day,

The B.1.351 VOC: 947 variant cases which is up by two since the previous day.

The P.1 VOC: 2,814 variant cases which is up by 20 since the previous day.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

264,012 people are male — an increase of 469 cases.

262,243 people are female — an increase of 498 cases.

84,247 people are 19 and under — an increase of 227 cases.

198,637 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 427 cases.

151,997 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 269 cases.

70,828 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 92 cases.

24,737 people are 80 and over — an increase of 18 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 70

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 504 (+3)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,705 (+16)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,460 (+9)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

