Powerview School to resume in-person learning Monday

Students from Powerview School will be back in the classroom on Monday, May 31, according to Sunrise School Division.

Superintendent Cathy Tymko says the school shifted to remote learning on May 13 after four positive COVID-19 cases were found in four separate cohorts.

However, Tymko says the school has since been given the all-clear to have students return to in-person learning since Public Health determined there was no evidence of in-school transmission.

“The school is prepared for students to return and will continue to follow all health protocols,” Tymko said via email.

“For families who are isolating or who choose to keep their children at home, the school will maintain contact and provide learning materials where needed.”

Messages were left with provincial officials asking when and how the decision was reached.

A statement posted on the Sunrise School Division website says transportation for students will resume on Monday as well.

This comes days after the province announced schools in various other areas, such as Winnipeg and Brandon, as well as the Red River Valley and Garden Valley school divisions, would remain in remote learning until June 7.

With files from Shane Gibson