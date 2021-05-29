Health Canada extends expiration date of ‘specific’ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine lots in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario says Health Canada has extended the expiration date on “specific lots” of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to seven months from six months.

The province had been at risk of wasting several thousand doses of AstraZeneca.

“Vaccine doses with an original expiry date of May 31, 2021 can now be used until July 1, 2021,” said a spokesperson for Ontario’s minister of health.

Ontario had begun to offer the second dose of AstraZeneca at a 10-week interval for those who got their first dose between March 10 and March 19. Following that, accelerated second doses were to be offered at a 12-week interval.

Ontario received just over 250,000 AstraZeneca doses the week of May 17.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones had been asked how many doses were potentially going to be wasted come Monday, but she would not give specifics, saying it was not a “clear cut” answer.

The Ontario Pharmacy Association said participating locations were preparing for a busy weekend as they hoped to administer thousands of vaccines before their expiry Monday and avoid any wastage.

Quality checks held up the delivery of thousands of shots well into Thursday, as the province worked to redistribute a stockpile of 45,000 doses due to expire Monday as well as 10,000 more expiring in June.

Approximately 31,600 doses had been delivered to pharmacies on Thursday, according to the province, with 11,500 doses already administered. The rest of the doses were expected to be delivered by the end of the day Friday.

Those looking to book their second shots can find participating pharmacies on the provincial website.

—With files from The Canadian Press