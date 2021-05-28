Support pours in for Hamilton-born Olympic wrestler fighting cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton-born Olympic wrestler is in the fight of her life.

Michelle Fazarri’s twin sister, in a GoFundMe post, says the 33-year-old is receiving daily treatment at Juravinski Cancer Centre for Stage 3 cancer that has spread to her lymph nodes.

Her family says Michelle was diagnosed on April 16, just weeks after winning a gold medal at an event in Rome.

The Beamsville resident had been training for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The GoFundMe campaign, which started three days ago, has raised $73,000 towards her fight including what is described as an “emergency fertility journey.”

Michelle is “the strongest person both physically and mentally that we know,” says Stephanie Fazarri, “we absolutely know that she will overcome this and win this fight.”

“Michelle has always been the first person to help her family, friends, and community,” Stephanie adds, “now it is our time to help such an amazing and caring person.”