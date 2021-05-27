Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Families of those killed on Flight 752 have been harassed by Iran: report

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Iran’s downing of Flight 752 was intentional act of terrorism, Ontario court rules' Iran’s downing of Flight 752 was intentional act of terrorism, Ontario court rules
WATCH: Iran’s downing of Flight 752 was intentional act of terrorism, Ontario court rules – May 20, 2021

A human rights group says in a new report that Iran has harassed families of passengers killed aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Human Rights Watch says from last fall until January it spoke with 31 family members of victims and “people with direct knowledge” of how Iranian authorities treated relatives.

In all, 176 people were killed when an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a passenger jet destined for Kyiv minutes after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Read more: Iran’s downing of Flight 752 was intentional act of terrorism, Ontario court rules

Among the dead were 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.

Human Rights Watch says those it spoke with say Iranian security agencies have mistreated victims’ families through arbitrary detainment, interrogation and intimidation.

Story continues below advertisement

It reports 16 people said security officials threatened them not to speak with foreign media or followed relatives and friends who attended memorials.

“Family members said that in several instances, the authorities interfered with burial and memorial services, pressuring families to accept the government’s ‘martyrdom’ status for their loved ones, and published photos and videos without the permission of the families at services,” it read.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canada offers permanent residency path for families of Ethiopian, Iran air disaster victims' Canada offers permanent residency path for families of Ethiopian, Iran air disaster victims
Canada offers permanent residency path for families of Ethiopian, Iran air disaster victims – May 13, 2021

One person taken into custody was also tortured, the report says, detailing how in at least three cases family members were told they would face “consequences” if they didn’t remove critical social media posts against the government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The downing of the flight happened after the United States killed a top Iranian military official, heightening tensions in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Iran initially denied responsibility for the plane crash, but later said it was shot down after being misidentified as a hostile target and done in “human error.”

Read more: Families will seek Iran’s assets after court rules Flight 752 downing was act of terror, lawyer says

Canada is preparing to negotiate with Iran over repatriations.

Ontario’s Superior Court ruled last week that the shooting of the jet was an act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives to seek compensation from Iran.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Iran tagflight 752 tagHuman Rights Watch tagIran Shoots Down Plane tagiran ukraine tagiran flight victims tagiran harassment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers