Queen’s University researchers’ device to make walking easier featured in journal ‘Science’

Send this page to someone via email

Walking just might get easier thanks to researchers at Queen’s University. They’ve designed an exoskeleton protoype that’s meant to help people walk farther, while using less energy.

Dr. Michael Shepertycky and Dr. Quingguo Li, two minds behind the prototype, say the idea came about in 2010, when the research team began looking into whether they could produce electricity from the energy created by people walking.

“From there, we actually saw that we were able to assist the user, and we really wanted to look into that approach of assistance that has not been demonstrated before,” said Dr. Shepertycky.

This device is the subject of a new study in the leading academic journal Science. While existing exoskeletons either add energy or transfer it, this backpack-mounted prototype removes it, which helps the knee muscles swing easier.

Story continues below advertisement

“By helping your leg by removing some of the energy needed, and in a way that that can save the energy for you to walk,” said Dr. Li.

The duo say that the device can serve a number of purposes.

“One is for the general scientific community. With this new principle of exoskeleton design, it can develop new principles for developing future exoskeleton,” Dr. Li explained.

Dr. Shepertycky says that this can help all those who walk often.

We’re able to assist everybody, from hikers and prospectors out in the field, to possibily nurses that walk all day,” added Shepertycky.

The two leaders of the study say that seeing their research published in “Science” is a big accomplishment.

“It’s super exciting that we’re able to demonstrate for the first time that removing energy can be assisting,” said Dr. Shepertycky.

The doctors say that they’ve just secured a patent, and the next step is commercializing their device so that those who need it the most can access it.

5:56 A series of new research is underway at Queen’s University looking into Autism Spectrum Disorder A series of new research is underway at Queen’s University looking into Autism Spectrum Disorder – Apr 7, 2021