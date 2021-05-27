Menu

Canada

Île-aux-Tourtes bridge to partially reopen Friday morning

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 2:19 pm
An emergency closure of Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to all traffic was ordered by the Ministry of Transport on Thursday afternoon until further notice. Pictured in Montreal, Quebec, Monday, May 24, 2021. View image in full screen
An emergency closure of Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to all traffic was ordered by the Ministry of Transport on Thursday afternoon until further notice. Pictured in Montreal, Quebec, Monday, May 24, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced Thursday that the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge — linking the western tip of the island of Montreal to Vaudreuil-Dorion in the Montérégie — will partially reopen.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, one lane in each direction will be open to traffic on the bridge.

Read more: Île-aux-Tourtes bridge shutdown prompts Montreal-area school closures, bus route cancellations

The bridge has been closed for a week, causing headaches for the more than 80,000 commuters who use the span daily.

Trending Stories

Bonnardel ordered the emergency closure of the 56-year-old bridge last Thursday for the safety of its users after engineers discovered damaged reinforcement rods within the structure.

Read more: Quebec announces a slow reopening of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge

Story continues below advertisement

Repair work is advancing faster than anticipated, which officials say allows for a reopening earlier than planned.

The bridge was only scheduled to reopen on Monday.

More to come.

