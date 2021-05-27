Île-aux-Tourtes bridge to partially reopen Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced Thursday that the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge — linking the western tip of the island of Montreal to Vaudreuil-Dorion in the Montérégie — will partially reopen.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, one lane in each direction will be open to traffic on the bridge.

The bridge has been closed for a week, causing headaches for the more than 80,000 commuters who use the span daily.

Bonnardel ordered the emergency closure of the 56-year-old bridge last Thursday for the safety of its users after engineers discovered damaged reinforcement rods within the structure.

Repair work is advancing faster than anticipated, which officials say allows for a reopening earlier than planned.

The bridge was only scheduled to reopen on Monday.

More to come.