Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Amazon to open 2 delivery stations in London, Ont. later this year

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2021 12:45 pm
FILE: Amazon Logo. View image in full screen
FILE: Amazon Logo. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Amazon will be opening two delivery stations in London, Ont., later this year, with more than 100 employees each plus 130 “driver opportunities,” the company confirmed in a statement to Global News.

The London Economic Development Corporation says Amazon will be using two warehouse spaces in the city’s northeast end near the airport.

Read more: Amazon buys MGM Studios for nearly US$9B

“It’s welcome news to have 200 plus positions with a major brand name being created in London. We are working with Amazon on their hiring needs over the coming months. It’s a wonderful sign as our region prepares for post-COVID recovery,” LEDC president Kapil Lakhotia said in an email.

Trending Stories

The warehouses could be just the start of Amazon’s interest in the region, however, with the London Free Press reporting word from sources is that the technology giant is planning to house a massive sorting and distribution centre at the former Ford assembly plant site in Talbotville.

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon would only say it is “not yet commenting” on specific operations plans in Talbotville.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Biden wants to raise corporate tax to 28%, calls out Amazon for not paying federal income tax in U.S.' Biden wants to raise corporate tax to 28%, calls out Amazon for not paying federal income tax in U.S.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Amazon taglondon economic development corporation tagFord Assembly Plant tagTalbotville tagamazon delivery station tagamazon london tagdelivery station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers