Amazon to open 2 delivery stations in London, Ont. later this year

Amazon will be opening two delivery stations in London, Ont., later this year, with more than 100 employees each plus 130 “driver opportunities,” the company confirmed in a statement to Global News.

The London Economic Development Corporation says Amazon will be using two warehouse spaces in the city’s northeast end near the airport.

“It’s welcome news to have 200 plus positions with a major brand name being created in London. We are working with Amazon on their hiring needs over the coming months. It’s a wonderful sign as our region prepares for post-COVID recovery,” LEDC president Kapil Lakhotia said in an email.

The warehouses could be just the start of Amazon’s interest in the region, however, with the London Free Press reporting word from sources is that the technology giant is planning to house a massive sorting and distribution centre at the former Ford assembly plant site in Talbotville.

Amazon would only say it is “not yet commenting” on specific operations plans in Talbotville.

More to come.