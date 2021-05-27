Waterloo Region will start contacting 12- to 17-year-olds Friday to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it will begin contacting people between the ages of 12 and 17 on Friday to let them know they can book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

It says multiple family members living within one household will be allowed to book appointments at the same time.

The region says vaccinations will be done with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as that is the only one that has been approved by Health Canada for use with those between the ages of 12 and 17.

Those who are born in 2009 but have not yet celebrated a birthday this year won’t be eligible until it passes.

The region says the notification will be sent to both children and family members at the same time so they can book their appointments together.

The region’s vaccine distribution is said to be opening up appointments for the families so that all students will be able to have their appointments before the end of June.

While all second dose intervals for those in this age group will be shortened to allow a safe return to school in September, the rest of the family will remain on the four-month interval between doses.

The region is asking anyone in this age group who has not already pre-registered for an appointment to do so as soon as possible.

It is reiterating that all other residents should be aware that it could take four to six weeks to be contacted for an appointment once they are pre-registered.