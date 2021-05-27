SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region will start contacting 12- to 17-year-olds Friday to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?' As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?
As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?

Waterloo Region says it will begin contacting people between the ages of 12 and 17 on Friday to let them know they can book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

It says multiple family members living within one household will be allowed to book appointments at the same time.

Read more: Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region for 3rd straight day

The region says vaccinations will be done with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as that is the only one that has been approved by Health Canada for use with those between the ages of 12 and 17.

Those who are born in 2009 but have not yet celebrated a birthday this year won’t be eligible until it passes.

Click to play video: 'Do warm climates help spread COVID-19? Here’s what we know so far' Do warm climates help spread COVID-19? Here’s what we know so far
Do warm climates help spread COVID-19? Here’s what we know so far

The region says the notification will be sent to both children and family members at the same time so they can book their appointments together.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The region’s vaccine distribution is said to be opening up appointments for the families so that all students will be able to have their appointments before the end of June.

While all second dose intervals for those in this age group will be shortened to allow a safe return to school in September, the rest of the family will remain on the four-month interval between doses.

Read more: Indian COVID-19 variant of concern reaches Waterloo Region

The region is asking anyone in this age group who has not already pre-registered for an appointment to do so as soon as possible.

It is reiterating that all other residents should be aware that it could take four to six weeks to be contacted for an appointment once they are pre-registered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo COVID 19 tagOntario COViD News tagCOVID_19 vaccine teens Waterloo region tagWaterloo schools COVID-19 vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers