Test of new Cleveland Dam alarm system begins Thursday

The Metro Vancouver Regional District will be testing a new alarm system at the Cleveland Dam starting Thursday.

The system will be tested at four sites along the Capilano River. It is being installed as an interim warning system to prevent another tragedy like the one that claimed two lives last year.

Five people were swept away on Oct. 1 when an error during maintenance on the dam’s spillway resulted in a large volume of water being released.

A father and son were killed in the incident and others had to scramble for safety.

Human error was responsible for the opening of the spillway gate, an investigation concluded. The Metro Vancouver Regional District fired three people in the wake of the maintenance error.

Metro Vancouver will be testing alarms on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks.

Each test of the audible and visual alarms will last somewhere between 90 seconds and seven minutes, the regional authority said.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little