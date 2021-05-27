Menu

News

Test of new Cleveland Dam alarm system begins Thursday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'New warning system installed near Cleveland dam' New warning system installed near Cleveland dam
Six new warning sirens are now installed near North Vancouver's Cleveland Dam to prevent future deaths from a sudden release of water.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District will be testing a new alarm system at the Cleveland Dam starting Thursday.

The system will be tested at four sites along the Capilano River. It is being installed as an interim warning system to prevent another tragedy like the one that claimed two lives last year.

Click to play video: 'Three Metro Vancouver employees fired in Cleveland Dam tragedy' Three Metro Vancouver employees fired in Cleveland Dam tragedy
Three Metro Vancouver employees fired in Cleveland Dam tragedy – Oct 30, 2020

Five people were swept away on Oct. 1 when an error during maintenance on the dam’s spillway resulted in a large volume of water being released.

A father and son were killed in the incident and others had to scramble for safety.

Human error was responsible for the opening of the spillway gate, an investigation concluded. The Metro Vancouver Regional District fired three people in the wake of the maintenance error.

Read more: Six audible and visual alarms to be installed near site of North Vancouver dam, river tragedy

Metro Vancouver will be testing alarms on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks.

Each test of the audible and visual alarms will last somewhere between 90 seconds and seven minutes, the regional authority said.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little

