Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

‘Horrific, terrifying’: Penticton family speaks out about Okanagan rental crisis

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 7:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Penticton rental crunch' Penticton rental crunch
WATCH: A Penticton family desperate for a permanent housing solution says they've been priced out of the red hot rental housing market. As Shelby Thom reports, the Holmbergs are now calling on the City of Penticton to support the construction of more affordable rental units amid a dismal vacancy rate of less than one per cent.

A family of five in Penticton, B.C., is speaking out about the rental crunch in the Okanagan as they desperately search for a new home amid the city’s dismal rental vacancy rate of less than one per cent.

Vikki Holmberg, her husband Don and their two children, 10-year-old Ava and 7-year-old Marshall, are temporarily residing at an RV in Twin Lakes, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Their adult daughter does not live with them.

Read more: Proposal to build mega subdivision above Naramata Bench fails to gain council support

The family was displaced from their long-time rental home after the landlord sold the property to cash in on the red-hot real estate market.

The Holmbergs scrambled to find another home but were thrust into a tight rental market with low vacancy rates and rising prices.

Story continues below advertisement
The Holmberg family is desperately searching for a long-term rental in the Penticton area. View image in full screen
The Holmberg family is desperately searching for a long-term rental in the Penticton area. Submitted

“It’s very stressful, especially going into summertime knowing everything is full of tourists,” she said.

“Honestly, I feel sick all the time. We have a place but it’s not forever, so what’s next?”

Click to play video: 'Affordable housing complex opens, more units still needed' Affordable housing complex opens, more units still needed
Affordable housing complex opens, more units still needed

Two Good Samaritans donated the RV and two months of rent after Holmberg reached out for help on social media. The family is unsure where they will live come July.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would describe it as horrific, honestly, and terrifying,” she said of the rental crisis in the South Okanagan.

Her husband, Don Holmberg, described the situation as “frustrating.”

Read more: Vernon, B.C., sees 1% vacancy rate as ‘rental crunch’ hits Okanagan

“It’s very easy to give up. You look at the listings, you contact somebody, and either (they) don’t get back to you right away, or when they do it’s to tell you it’s already been taken,” he said.

Penticton recorded a less than one per cent vacancy rate in October, according to the latest data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Private apartment vacancy rates in Penticton, B.C., over the past four years. View image in full screen
Private apartment vacancy rates in Penticton, B.C., over the past four years. Courtesy: CMHC

The average apartment rent increased by $97 over the past two years. In October 2018, the average cost of rent was $950. It’s now $1,047.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Analyst Eric Bond said there is stronger rental demand in smaller towns and cities in B.C. due to lower rents than larger urban centres and work-from-home changes amid the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna rental market has seen a 61 per cent increase in 5 years' Kelowna rental market has seen a 61 per cent increase in 5 years
Kelowna rental market has seen a 61 per cent increase in 5 years – Feb 20, 2021

Declining vacancy rates were seen in other Okanagan cities as well.

In Kelowna, the overall vacancy rate decreased from 2.6 per cent in 2019 to 2.1 per cent in 2020.

Read more: ‘We haven’t seen anything like this before’: pandemic boosts Canadian real estate

In Vernon, the overall vacancy rate decreased from 1.7 per cent  in 2019 to 1.0 per cent in 2020.

Rents are also on the upward trend year-over-year.

Private apartment average rents in Penticton, B.C., over the past four years. View image in full screen
Private apartment average rents in Penticton, B.C., over the past four years. Courtesy: CMHC

“With a steady rental universe and growing demand, rents are likely to continue to see upward pressure in future years, barring any important changes in either supply or demand,” Bond said.

Story continues below advertisement

Holmberg is calling on the City of Penticton to advocate for and support the creation of additional affordable rental units in Penticton.

Click to play video: 'With ultra-low vacancy rate Vernon faces a ‘rental crunch’' With ultra-low vacancy rate Vernon faces a ‘rental crunch’
With ultra-low vacancy rate Vernon faces a ‘rental crunch’ – Feb 10, 2021

“The city definitely needs to work on affordable housing, and not just subsidized housing, but just affordable housing,” she said.

Penticton, meanwhile, is not offering developers incentives to build affordable purpose-built rental units.

Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said that’s because construction is at a much faster pace than the Official Community Plan (OCP) estimated to meet the city’s housing demands.

Read more: Behind on rent or utilities? CMHA Kelowna launches rent bank in Central Okanagan

Over the past two years, Laven said the city has approved 180 units of rental stock at Highstreet’s Skaha Shores property on Skaha Lake Road, and 75 units at the Mission Group’s purpose-built rental building at 285 Westminister Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

However, last week the city voted down a large rental apartment complex proposed for Green Avenue West.

Click to play video: 'New rentals meant to be affordable for middle-class' New rentals meant to be affordable for middle-class
New rentals meant to be affordable for middle-class – Sep 24, 2020

Judy Sentes, the acting mayor of Penticton, said the city’s hands are tied when it comes to encouraging the construction of “affordable” rentals.

“Where developers are concerned, there’s only so much influence we as a city can have on them and their plans. If you make it too restrictive, they will simply walk away,” she said.

“The current market is no help at all. It makes me wonder, too, how long this can continue at this very rapid high market because it catches people who don’t have opportunity.”

Holmberg said the status quo is leaving those in precarious living situations in the lurch.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to change because there is an actual crisis going on right now,” she said.

She thanked supporters who have stepped up to help.

“There has been a huge outpouring of people who have been super supportive and I’d like to thank everybody who has been there in our corner.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Housing tagHousing Crunch tagPenticton housing tagPenticton housing crunch tagPenticton Rental Housing tagPenticton Rental Housing Market tagPenticton Rental Rates tagPenticton Rental Stock tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers