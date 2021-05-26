Bell Mobility adds Hamilton to its 5G network

Send this page to someone via email

Bell is expanding its fifth-generation mobile network in Hamilton.

Bell Mobility announced on Wednesday that Hamilton is one of 23 Canadian markets covered by latest expansion of its 5G network.

Read more: Bell launches 5G network in 5 Canadian cities

As part of its accelerated network investment program, the company added that it is on track to reach 70 per cent of the country’s population by the end of this year.

Burlington, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo and London are also covered by the announcement, which promises near-instantaneous speeds for downloading, uploading, and streaming.

Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility, said, “leading the way in 5G is a key part of Bell’s goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the innovation will benefit businesses and residents and

help ensure the city’s “long-term growth and prosperity.”

Rogers Communications Inc. expanded its 5G technology to Hamilton in Sept. 2020.