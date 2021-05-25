Menu

Canada

‘A tragedy’: Trudeau commits to fight racism on anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of anniversary of George Floyd’s death' Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of anniversary of George Floyd’s death
WATCH: Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of anniversary of George Floyd's death

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his commitment to address anti-Black racism and injustice on Tuesday, as advocates around the world marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis one year ago after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was later convicted of murder, while three other fired officers are awaiting their trials.

Read more: Celebration, candlelight vigil to mark 1-year since George Floyd’s death

The incident set of a firestorm of protests around the world as demonstrators called for leaders to tackle the systemic racism within law enforcement bodies, including here in Canada.

Click to play video: 'George Floyd’s family reacts to federal charges against Derek Chauvin, former officers' George Floyd’s family reacts to federal charges against Derek Chauvin, former officers
George Floyd’s family reacts to federal charges against Derek Chauvin, former officers – May 8, 2021

Speaking Tuesday, Trudeau acknowledged the ongoing issue.

“Mr. Floyd’s death was a tragedy,” he said, speaking to reporters during a press conference.

“And it was a reminder that there are still too many people living with anti-Black racism and injustice, including here in Canada.”

He said the government has taken action after Canadians “marched to demand change” last summer, including establishing the Black Entrepreneurship Program and proposing to remove “ineffective” mandatory minimums from the criminal code.

“Our government is working with Black communities across the country to make sure nobody is left behind,” he said.

“We will continue to take real action to fight systemic racism and create more opportunities for Black Canadians, and for everyone.”

More to come…

