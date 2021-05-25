Menu

Canada

Guelph police looking for van that reportedly hit child on a bicycle

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:35 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are looking to speak to the driver of a minivan that reportedly hit a child on a bicycle.

The service said the beige or brown van was leaving a parking lot near Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street at around 6 p.m. on Friday when it collided with a 13-year-old boy on a bike.

The child suffered minor injuries but his bicycle was heavily damaged.

Read more: Guelph police investigating scam that involves 2 people in a fake taxi

Police said the minivan immediately left the area and now officers want to speak to its driver or anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7206. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

