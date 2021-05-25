Guelph police looking for van that reportedly hit child on a bicycle

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are looking to speak to the driver of a minivan that reportedly hit a child on a bicycle.

The service said the beige or brown van was leaving a parking lot near Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street at around 6 p.m. on Friday when it collided with a 13-year-old boy on a bike.

The child suffered minor injuries but his bicycle was heavily damaged.

Read more: Guelph police investigating scam that involves 2 people in a fake taxi

Police said the minivan immediately left the area and now officers want to speak to its driver or anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7206. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911 York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911