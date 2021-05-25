Menu

Crime

Port Hope teen charged in December 2020 collision that killed boy, injured sister at school bus stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 10:17 am
A Port Hope, Ont., teen has been charged in connection to the Dec. 2, 2020 collision in Campbellcroft that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and critically injured his 10-year-old sister. View image in full screen
A Port Hope, Ont., teen has been charged in connection to the Dec. 2, 2020 collision in Campbellcroft that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and critically injured his 10-year-old sister. File

A Port Hope, Ont., teenager has been charged following a collision in December 2020 that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and seriously injured his sister.

Northumberland OPP say on Dec 2. around 8:05 a.m., a vehicle travelling on Campbellcroft 7th Line north of Port Hope struck a 12-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister as both were standing roadside waiting for a school bus in the hamlet of Campbellcroft, an area about 15 kilometres north of Port Hope.

Read more: Tributes pour in for Port Hope-area boy, 12, killed in vehicle collision

The collision claimed the life of Cormac Kerin while his sister Shea was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with critical injuries.

On Friday, May 21 — Shea’s 11th birthday, according to her father Brendan — OPP said the investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

A 17-year-old from Port Hope has been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm. Both offences are under the Highway Traffic Act.

The teen was released and is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Cobourg on June 11.

No name was released.

Brendan says his daughter continues her recovery at Sick Kids Toronto and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

“To truly understand her fierce determination to recover her life, you need to see it up close, daily,” he said on May 21. “What Shea has done is nothing short of a miracle.”

Click to play video: 'Port Hope supports family dealing with tragedy' Port Hope supports family dealing with tragedy
