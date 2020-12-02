Menu

Comments

Traffic

1 dead, 1 airlifted after being struck by vehicle north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One pedestrian has died and another has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Bewdley, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on Line 7, just west of Woodvale School Road near the hamlet of Campbellcroft, about five kilometres south of Bewdley, or 15 kilometres north of Port Hope.

Read more: Peterborough pedestrian dies following collision on Lansdowne Street, police say

There are unconfirmed reports the victims are students. OPP did not release the ages of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Northumberland OPP, one of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. The second individual was transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre with unknown injuries.

OPP have closed Line 7 between County Road 28 and Campbell Road while they investigate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

— More to come.

