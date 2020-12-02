1 dead, 1 airlifted after being struck by vehicle north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One pedestrian has died and another has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Bewdley, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on Line 7, just west of Woodvale School Road near the hamlet of Campbellcroft, about five kilometres south of Bewdley, or 15 kilometres north of Port Hope.

There are unconfirmed reports the victims are students. OPP did not release the ages of the victims.

ROAD CLOSURE: Line 7 is closed between Campbell Rd and Jamieson Rd #Campbellcroft due to a motor vehicle collision. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

According to Northumberland OPP, one of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. The second individual was transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre with unknown injuries.

OPP have closed Line 7 between County Road 28 and Campbell Road while they investigate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

— More to come.