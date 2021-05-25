Menu

Weather

Hot and humid weather expected in Hamilton and Niagara

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 9:07 am
Waterfront Trail at Confederation Park, Hamilton, Ontario. View image in full screen
Waterfront Trail at Confederation Park, Hamilton, Ontario. Don Mitchell / Global News

Environment Canada issued a weather statement for Tuesday cautioning Hamilton residents of hot and humid conditions with temperatures exceeding 30 C.

“Maximum temperatures near 31 are expected today followed by an overnight minimum temperature near 20, providing little relief from the heat,” the weather agency said in its statement on Tuesday morning.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of thunderstorms. The humidex is expected to hit 37 and the UV index will be extreme.

“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” the statement said.

“Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses.”

Conditions are expected to be similar in the Niagara Region with the exception of those near Lake Erie who can expect a high of 22 C.

The overnight low in both Hamilton and Niagara is still expected to be warm reaching 22 C at its coolest point.

A bit of relief is expected on Wednesday when the high for both regions is expected to hit 25 C.

