Canada

Canada election: Saint-Jean

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:31 am
Canada election: Saint-Jean - image View image in full screen
ELECTIONS CANADA

A large, predominately rural seat in southeast Montérégie, the riding of Saint–Jean includes most of the municipality of Le Haut-Richelieu.

The majority of voters are in the city of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

The riding has been represented in the House of Commons since 1968, and like many Quebec electoral districts outside Montréal, has followed a similar voting pattern.

Voters elected Bloc Québécois MPs exclusively between 1993 and 2011, Progressive Conservative candidates from 1984 to 1993, and Liberal candidates throughout the Pierre Trudeau era.

Trending Stories

Incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin was elected to the riding in 2019, taking the seat from the Liberals’ Jean Rioux, who served for one term.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Christine Normandin (incumbent)

