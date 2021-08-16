Canada election: Saint-Jean

Send this page to someone via email

A large, predominately rural seat in southeast Montérégie, the riding of Saint–Jean includes most of the municipality of Le Haut-Richelieu.

The majority of voters are in the city of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

The riding has been represented in the House of Commons since 1968, and like many Quebec electoral districts outside Montréal, has followed a similar voting pattern.

Voters elected Bloc Québécois MPs exclusively between 1993 and 2011, Progressive Conservative candidates from 1984 to 1993, and Liberal candidates throughout the Pierre Trudeau era.

Incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin was elected to the riding in 2019, taking the seat from the Liberals’ Jean Rioux, who served for one term.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Christine Normandin (incumbent)

