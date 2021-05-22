COVID-19: Six deaths, 476 new cases in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials announced six deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday as the province logs another 476 new cases.

The deaths include a woman in her 30s linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern (VOC), a man in his 60s linked to an unspecified VOC, two men in their 70s with one linked to the B.1.1.7 VOC and a woman in her 70s linked to the P.1 VOC, all from Winnipeg.

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region has also died, his death is linked to the B.1.1.7 VOC.

The total number of deaths in the province is now 1,028.

Saturday’s new cases include:

24 in the Interlake-Eastern health region

26 in the Northern health region

22 in the Prairie Mountain health region

44 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

360 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of May 22, 298 Manitobans are in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 241 have active infections while 57 patients are no longer infectious but still require care.

There are 74 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) with COVID-19 including 53 with active infections and 21 who are no longer infectious but still require care.

The five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent provincially and 16.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

