Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: Six deaths, 476 new cases in Manitoba Saturday

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 2:02 pm
Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure. View image in full screen
Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure. File / Getty Images

Manitoba public health officials announced six deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday as the province logs another 476 new cases.

The deaths include a woman in her 30s linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern (VOC), a man in his 60s linked to an unspecified VOC, two men in their 70s with one linked to the B.1.1.7 VOC and a woman in her 70s linked to the P.1 VOC, all from Winnipeg.

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region has also died, his death is linked to the B.1.1.7 VOC.

Read more: Manitoba premier issues ‘call to arms’ for more COVID-19 vaccines from U.S.

The total number of deaths in the province is now 1,028.

Saturday’s new cases include:

  • 24 in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 26 in the Northern health region
  • 22 in the Prairie Mountain health region
  • 44 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 360 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of May 22, 298 Manitobans are in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 241 have active infections while 57 patients are no longer infectious but still require care.

There are 74 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) with COVID-19 including 53 with active infections and 21 who are no longer infectious but still require care.

Read more: Manitoba man warns others of harrowing COVID illness

The five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent provincially and 16.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Premier Brian Pallister asks feds for help as COVID-19 cases climb, ICU capacity struggles' Premier Brian Pallister asks feds for help as COVID-19 cases climb, ICU capacity struggles
Premier Brian Pallister asks feds for help as COVID-19 cases climb, ICU capacity struggles
