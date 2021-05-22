Fire damages restaurant, apartments in Vancouver’s West End

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire in Vancouver’s West End damaged a restaurant and several apartment units on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the Capital near Davie and Bute streets around 6 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the building.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the restaurant, which was under renovation according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Battalion Chief Dave Roseland.

“We knocked the fire down in the main floor, in the restaurant, but it got up through the walls and into a void space between the restaurant and the suites above,” he said.

Roseland said the fire managed to get up through a wall and up to the roof on one side of the building.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the five suites above the Capital, though one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.