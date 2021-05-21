COVID-19: Fine against Prince Albert, Sask. church stayed

Send this page to someone via email

A fine against a Prince Albert, Sask., church for violating public health orders enacted to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been stayed.

In October 2020, Full Gospel Outreach was slapped with a $14,000 fine by the province after being accused of violating public health orders.

The church’s Calgary-based lawyer, Sarah Miller, said in an email that the fine was stayed in court this week because the church has made good efforts to comply with the rules since the fine was laid.

The church was charged after dozens of COVID-19 cases in northern Saskatchewan were traced back to a series of events held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4, 2020.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared the multi-jurisdictional outbreak last October as it involved numerous individuals with close contacts from multiple areas across the province.

In Saskatchewan, not following public health orders can result in fines in cases where negligence or misconduct have been found. Fines may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.

