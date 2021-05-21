Record number of COVID-19 vaccinations occurred in Waterloo Region on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics were busy on Thursday as a new standard was set for number of vaccinations in a single day.

The region’s vaccination task force said Friday there have now been 271,446 jabs distributed, which is 5,875 more than what was reported yesterday.

In fact, there were only 5,860 with the other 15 being previously unreported, but that total is well above the previous high-water mark of 5,575 which came on April 23.

It is also the third consecutive day the area has seen more than 5,500 vaccinations after less than 1,500 were done on Monday.

A total of 52.54 per cent of adults in the area have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which seems significant, but way behind a provincial percentage which is supposed to pass 60 per cent this weekend.

While things are looking up on the vaccination front, the area continues to tread water in terms of new COVID-19 cases.

Waterloo Public Health reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which brings the total number to 15,540.

This is the seventh straight day that we have seen under 70 cases, and rolling seven day average number of new cases down to 60.4.

Two weeks ago, that number stood at 60 so things continue to hover with regard to the number of new cases.

Another 59 people have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 14,775.

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Waterloo Region leaving the death toll at 255, including three in May. 21, 21

The area is now has 499 active COVID-19 cases whereas two weeks ago, it had 498.

We are back down to 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks after a new one was declared in a congregate setting and others came to an end in a different congregate setting and a medical officer.

The province of Ontario reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 518,980.

According to Friday’s report, 469 cases were recorded in Toronto, 468 in Peel Region, 165 in York Region, 111 in Hamilton and 107 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,579 as 27 more deaths were recorded.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues