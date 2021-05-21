Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 12:50 pm

The Vancouver Canucks have signed head coach Travis Green to a multi-year contract extension.

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

Click to play video: 'Canucks reflect on a tough season and what comes next' Canucks reflect on a tough season and what comes next
Canucks reflect on a tough season and what comes next

The outbreak started in late March and included 21 players and four coaches, including Green. The Canucks’ games were put on hold for more than two weeks.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary Flames conclude NHL regular season with 6-2 win over Vancouver Canucks

The 50-year-old from Castlegar, B.C., was in the final year of his contract after being hired in April 2017 to replace Willie Desjardins.

He has a 125-132-32 coaching record over 289 regular-season games.

General manager Jim Benning said in a statement that Green is the right coach to lead and develop the team’s young core.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sports tagVancouver Canucks tagCanucks tagTravis Green tagCanucks coach tagCanucks coach contract extension tagTravis Green contract extension tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers