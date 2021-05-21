COVID-19: Mental health program tourism and hospitality sector launches in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A new pilot program has been launched by Explore Waterloo Region and Waterloo Region which is aimed at the mental health and wellbeing of people working in tourism and hospitality.

The region notes that tourism was one of the first and hardest hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic, with employment having fallen as low as 45 per cent of what it was prior to last March.

It says that in March and April alone, employment in the country’s tourism sector fell an additional 4.4 per cent as it made up 93.5 per cent of total employment losses.

“It’s been a very difficult time for tourism and hospitality employees,” said Explore Waterloo Region CEO Minto Schneider, while also noting that those in the industry have also had to operate with the fear of contracting COVID-19.

“We not only need to support our local businesses, we need to support the people behind these businesses who are trying to navigate an extremely uncertain time.”

The region says a survey was conducted earlier this year by YMCA WorkWell which showed those working in hospitality were double digits below average when it came to health, mental health, well-being and financial health.

“The shadow pandemic that mental health is causing for the hospitality and tourism workers in our Region is alarming,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

The region says the new program will launch in the coming weeks and will last for six months.