Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Retail sales rose 3.6% in March as COVID-19 restrictions eased

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 9:23 am
Click to play video: 'Confidence rises about the Canadian economy making a comeback post pandemic' Confidence rises about the Canadian economy making a comeback post pandemic
Personal finance expert, Rubina Ahmed-Haq, breaks down the latest financial headlines, including data showing consumer confidence reaching a record high as Canadians remain hopeful that the economy will roar back to life post-pandemic.

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 3.6 per cent to $57.6 billion in March as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in some parts of the country.

However, a preliminary estimate suggests that retail sales in April fell 5.1 per cent as governments imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Statistics Canada says the March increase was led by a 19.8 per cent increase at building material and garden equipment and supply stores.

Trending Stories

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

Meanwhile, sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 23.6 per cent to reach their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Core retail sales – which exclude sales at gasoline stations, and motor vehicle and parts dealers – rose 4.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In volume terms, retail sales rose 3.2 per cent in March.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagretail sales tagcovid reopening tagretail sales statistics canada tagcanadian economy covid tagretail sales march tagstatistics canada retail sales data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers