COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area; 52% of eligible residents received first vaccine dose

Peterborough Public Health reported another five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, however, active cases dropped in the region.

According to the health unit’s COVID tracker, there are 109 active cases, down from 121 reported Wednesday. There were 106 reported on Tuesday. A week ago on May 13 there were 89 active cases.

Variant cases increased to 620 from 605 reported on Wednesday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There were an additional 17 resolved cases reported since Wednesday, putting total recoveries at 1,301. They make up approximately 90 per cent of the health unit’s 1,428 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

With the May long weekend ahead, let’s avoid what happened during Easter. Stay home, stay safe, and only celebrate with household members to help keep case counts low!https://t.co/KUnVbnXJsX pic.twitter.com/UuVHzvAhXq — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) May 17, 2021

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving five active:

Peterborough Day Care Centre: Declared May 19. No case details provided by the health unit. The province on Thursday morning reported one staff member had tested positive.

Workplace in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 18. Case details not available

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 9): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township: Declared May 11. Province reported nine cases — six children and three staff as of Thursday morning (unchanged since May 11).

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 291 COVID-19 cases associated with 47 outbreaks — an additional two cases since Wednesday.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday afternoon:

Deaths: 18 — four of the deaths have occurred in May, the latest was reported on Sunday, May 16. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Hospitalizations: at least 63 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Tuesday — while 14 required the intensive care unit, the first new case since May 12. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports as of Thursday, there are seven COVID-19 inpatients — one less since Wednesday, May 19. There have been at least 75 patient transfers from other areas (unchanged since Wednesday, May 19).

Close contacts: 374, up from 373 reported Wednesday

Trent University: reports one employee has tested positive. The university says the employee was last on the Peterborough campus on May 13. “Public Health has advised the risk to our campus community is low.”

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

More than 51,700 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

On Thursday the health unit reported 69,989 vaccine doses have been administered. Of that total, 64,199 residents have received at least a first dose which is approximately 52.3 per cent of the eligible population. As well, 4,852 residents have received both required doses.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway;

Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and

High St. Guardian.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

