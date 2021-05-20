COVID-19: Death in Northumberland County; outbreak cases climb at Central East Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a COVID-19 death in Northumberland County along with 22 new cases in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

Details on the death were not immediately available. It’s health’s unit’s first death since May 12 and the 17th overall in Northumberland. Since March 2020, the health unit now reports 74 deaths which also includes 56 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

The 22 new cases on Thursday included 19 in the Kawarthas and three in Northumberland County.

As of Thursday, the number of active cases had jumped to 95, from 79 reported 24 hours earlier. There are 59 active cases in the Kawarthas (16 more since Wednesday), 31 in Northumberland (two more) and five in Haliburton County (two fewer).

There are now 1,708 resolved cases — an additional five since Wednesday — of the 1,864 cumulative cases. Resolved cases make up 91.6 per cent of the cases.

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 is 556, an additional 11 since Wednesday. Cases include 232 in the Kawarthas (10 more), 291 in Northumberland County (one more) and 33 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd.: Declared May 19. Case details were not immediately available.

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared May 17 in unit 5 and kitchen. According to the Ontario government, there were 21 active cases, up from 12 reported earlier this week.

OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared May 9 with five cases.

Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday, May 11 with four cases, the health unit reported May 12.

Other data for Thursday:

Hospitalized cases: 70 — Unchanged since Wednesday. Eight people are currently in an area hospital (one less since Wednesday) with five in an intensive care unit (one less since Wednesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, unchanged since Wednesday.