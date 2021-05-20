London, Ont. police request privacy following death of officer

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is mourning the death of one of their own.

According to a brief statement released on social media Wednesday night, police chief Steve Williams says he is sad to report that they lost a member of their service.

“We are offering our full support to the officer’s family and loved ones, as well as our members,” Williams’ statement reads.

He did not provide details on the officer’s age, gender, or the circumstances of their death, including whether the officer died in the line of duty.

Williams says they are asking for privacy for both the family and other officers at this time.

He says further information will be released “if and when appropriate.”