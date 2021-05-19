COVID-19: 17 new cases bump active cases to 121 in Peterborough area; outbreak at city-run daycare

Send this page to someone via email

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 and another outbreak at a daycare setting were reported in the Peterborough area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough Public Health’s COVID tracker at 4:14 p.m., there are 121 active cases, up from 106 reported on Tuesday. A week ago on May 12 there were 79 active cases.

Variant cases surpassed 600 on Wednesday, now at 605 compared to 593 reported on Tuesday afternoon. There were 515 variant cases on May 12. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There were an additional three resolved cases reported since Tuesday, putting total recoveries at 1,284. They make up approximately 90 per cent of the health unit’s 1,423 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. The health unit reports Wednesday one case was removed from a previous day.

Outbreaks

On Wednesday, the health unit reported an outbreak at the city-run Peterborough Day Care Centre on Aylmer Street. The centre provides care for 49 children. The health unit did not provide details, however, the province on Wednesday morning reported one staff member had tested positive.

There are four other active outbreaks:

Workplace in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 18. Case details not available

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 9): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township: Declared May 11. Province reported nine cases — six children and three staff as of Wednesday morning (unchanged since Tuesday).

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 289 COVID-19 cases associated with 47 outbreaks — an additional three cases since Tuesday’s update.

Other COVID-19 data for Wednesday afternoon:

Deaths: 18 — four of the deaths have occurred in May, the latest was reported on Sunday, May 16. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Hospitalizations: at least 63 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Tuesday. Thirteen required the intensive care unit, unchanged since May 12. They make up 0.9 per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports as of Wednesday, there are eight COVID-19 inpatients — unchanged since Tuesday, May 18. There have been at least 75 patient transfers from other areas (two more since Tuesday, May 18).

Close contacts: 373, up from 360 reported Tuesday.

Trent University: reports one employee has tested positive. The university says the employee was last on the Peterborough campus on May 13. “Public Health has advised the risk to our campus community is low.”

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

More than 51,550 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.