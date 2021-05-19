HKPR reports 14 COVID cases, outbreak at Campbellford Farm Supply; outbreak ends at Lindsay law firm

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak at a farm supply business in Trent Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

The new cases include 10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and four in Northumberland County.

As of Wednesday, the number of active cases is at 79, up from 77 reported 24 hours earlier. There are 43 active cases in the Kawarthas (four more), 29 in Northumberland (two less) and seven in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There are now 1,703 resolved cases — an additional seven since Tuesday — of the 1,842 cumulative cases.

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 is at 545, an additional 14 since Tuesday. Cases include 222 in the Kawarthas, 290 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County

Outbreaks

Also on Wednesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd., which supplies products and services for livestock operations, cash crop growers and rural residents. Case details were not immediately available.

Other active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared May 17 in unit 5 and kitchen. According to the Ontario government, there were 12 active cases at the super jail as of Tuesday.

OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared May 9 with five cases.

Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday, May 11 with four cases, the health unit reported May 12.

An outbreak declared May 6 at Staples and Swain law firm in Lindsay was declared over on Wednesday.

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 73 — unchanged since Wednesday, May 12. Since March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 70 — three more since Tuesday. Nine people are currently in an area hospital (two more since Tuesday) with six in an intensive care unit (one less since Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, down one from Tuesday.

