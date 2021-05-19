Limestone school board concerned about future plans for online learning

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s Limestone District School Board says it is “extremely concerned” with the province’s plan to make remote learning a permanent option this fall.

In a letter to local MPPs, Limestone trustees say promoting the online learning option may be to the detriment of student well-being, rural schools and staffing.

Online learning has become a safe alternative to in-class learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

But trustees say a reported proposal by the government to turn online learning responsibility over to TV Ontario could threaten the very existence of small, rural schools, reducing in-class staffing as some would be reassigned to assist remote learning students, while undermining the ability of local school boards to have a direct influence over programming.

Story continues below advertisement

Trustees are also worried about fair and equal access to the internet and computers.

2:04 COVID-19: Ontario families weigh in on remote learning COVID-19: Ontario families weigh in on remote learning – May 4, 2021

Local board trustee and president of the Canadian School Board Association Laurie French said the move could also harm some students.

“Some students have thrived in an online learning environment, but that’s not the case for all. We know that the connection to a local educator who knows the students — a local educator who has that connection whether it’s in the classroom or online — is critical,” French said.

Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur spoke to Global News on the matter Tuesday.

“They’re trying to save a penny on the backs of students, unfortunately. I think that families should be worried about this. They pay into the public education system, they should have the right to access it. We need well-funded schools and nickel and diming the students in this way is going to be nothing but detrimental to their future,” the NDP MPP said.

Advertisement