Naomi Campbell welcomes 1st baby: ‘There is no greater love’

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first baby: a little girl.

The 50-year-old supermodel shared a photograph holding the little one’s tiny feet on social media.

A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love. pic.twitter.com/SYxfeh4yev — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 18, 2021

Zoe Saldana, Marc Jacobs, and Jodie Turner-Smith were among the first to comment on the little one’s arrival.

View image in full screen Credit: Instagram/Naomi Campbell

View image in full screen Credit: Instagram/Naomi Campbell

Campbell’s mom, Valerie Morris Campbell, also shared the same photo with a message congratulating her daughter and saying: “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother.”

Campbell has spoken about her love of children on numerous occasions.

Her exciting news comes after she told Evening Standard magazine back in May 2017: “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”

No details of the birth or the baby’s name were given.

Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. She was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.

The British native began her career as a teenager and has modelled for fashion heavyweights such as Versace, Chanel, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also championed African designers and co-produced April’s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.

— With files from Reuters

