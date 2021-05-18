Menu

Entertainment

Naomi Campbell welcomes 1st baby: ‘There is no greater love’

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Posted May 18, 2021 2:39 pm
Naomi Campbell. View image in full screen
Naomi Campbell. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first baby: a little girl.

The 50-year-old supermodel shared a photograph holding the little one’s tiny feet on social media.

Zoe Saldana, Marc Jacobs, and Jodie Turner-Smith were among the first to comment on the little one’s arrival.

Credit: Instagram/Naomi Campbell View image in full screen
Credit: Instagram/Naomi Campbell
Credit: Instagram/Naomi Campbell View image in full screen
Credit: Instagram/Naomi Campbell

Campbell’s mom, Valerie Morris Campbell, also shared the same photo with a message congratulating her daughter and saying: “I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother.”

Campbell has spoken about her love of children on numerous occasions.

READ MORE: Naomi Campbell discusses her career, racism in the fashion industry and advocating for Black models

Her exciting news comes after she told Evening Standard magazine back in May 2017: “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”

No details of the birth or the baby’s name were given.

Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. She was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue’s key September issue.

The British native began her career as a teenager and has modelled for fashion heavyweights such as Versace, Chanel, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also championed African designers and co-produced April’s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria.

With files from Reuters

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
