Entertainment

Justin Hartley, ‘This Is Us’ star, marries ex-‘Y&R’ castmate Sofia Pernas

By Sarah Curran ETCanada.com
Posted May 18, 2021 9:40 am
Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas View image in full screen
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have gotten married.

The couple were spotted wearing rings while making their red carpet debut at Sunday night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

READ MORE: Sofia Pernas says Justin Hartley ‘lights up my sky’ in heartfelt birthday post

Multiple entertainment publications confirmed that the This Is Us star and his 31-year-old former Young and the Restless castmate “recently” walked down the aisle.

Hartley, 44, first confirmed they were dating in a sweet New Year’s Eve message.

READ MORE: Justin Hartley reveals his daughter ruined his romantic birthday with Sofia Pernas

The actor was previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause from 2017 until they split in 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February.

READ MORE: Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas make red carpet debut at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Their divorce was detailed on the third season of the hit Netflix reality show, and later again during Stause’s time on Dancing With The Stars.

Hartley’s first wife was his ex-Passions costar Lindsay Korman, who is the mother of their 16-year-old daughter Isabella. The pair was together for eight years.

ET has reached out to reps for Hartley and Pernas for comment.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

