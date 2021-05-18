Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dead after ATV crash in West Lincoln

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 9:07 am
Woman dead after ATV crash in West Lincoln - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A 20-year-old woman is dead after an ATV crash in West Lincoln on Monday night, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say the rider was operating a quad near Regional Road 65 and Silver Street when she lost control and struck a tree suffering a severe head injury.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Hamilton Mountain

Emergency crews arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m. and later transported the woman to an out of region hospital where she eventually died.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagNiagara news tagATV Crash tagATV accident tagWest Lincoln tagsilver street tagRegional Road 65 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers