Woman dead after ATV crash in West Lincoln

A 20-year-old woman is dead after an ATV crash in West Lincoln on Monday night, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say the rider was operating a quad near Regional Road 65 and Silver Street when she lost control and struck a tree suffering a severe head injury.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m. and later transported the woman to an out of region hospital where she eventually died.

An investigation is ongoing.

