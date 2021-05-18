Woman dead after ATV crash in West Lincoln

A 20-year-old woman is dead after an ATV crash in West Lincoln on Monday night, according to Niagara police.
Investigators say the rider was operating a quad near Regional Road 65 and Silver Street when she lost control and struck a tree suffering a severe head injury.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m. and later transported the woman to an out of region hospital where she eventually died.
An investigation is ongoing.
