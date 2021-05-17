Manitoba’s top doctor gives COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give a COVID-19 update Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The media availability comes as Manitoba continues to see rising daily case counts and, as of Sunday, now has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in Canada.

Numbers reported on Health Canada’s website show Manitoba is Canada’s COVID-19 hot spot with a seven-day average rate of 33.1 cases per 100,000.

Alberta sits in second place, at a seven-day average rate of 32.9 cases per day, according to the national numbers.

Over the weekend alone, Manitoba reported 964 new cases of COVID-19, a majority of them in Winnipeg.

Manitoba health officials reported last week that the province is already outpacing their worst-case scenario projections. There were 258 people are in hospital and 71 people in intensive care units as of Sunday morning.

The province continues to be under strict COVID-19 health orders for at least another two weeks. That includes the closure of gyms and indoor and patio dining at restaurants, and having schools in Brandon and Winnipeg move to remote learning.

–With files from Abigail Turner

