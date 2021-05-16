Menu

Canada

Montreal library closes after hacking attack on daycare registration website

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2021 1:29 pm
The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) says it has temporarily shut down some of its computer systems following the treasury board's recommendation, adding its main library in Montreal and some of its online services have been closed as a result. View image in full screen
The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) says it has temporarily shut down some of its computer systems following the treasury board's recommendation, adding its main library in Montreal and some of its online services have been closed as a result. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont

A large library in Montreal will be closed until Tuesday morning in the wake of a hacking attack on Quebec’s public daycare registration website.

Quebec’s Treasury Board Secretariat issued a recommendation on Friday evening urging all government bodies using software developed by the same company as the daycare registration site to immediately suspend access if they store sensitive information.

The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) says it has temporarily shut down some of its computer systems — following the treasury board’s recommendation, adding its main library in Montreal and some of its online services have been closed as a result.

The Treasury Board declined to provide a list of online government services that have been closed as a result of the recommendation.

The personal data of 5,000 parents and children was compromised in the hack, which was first reported on Tuesday.

The Treasury Board says the hack took place due to unspecified vulnerabilities in the software.

The website was developed by Montreal-based InMedia Technologies, according to a client list posted on its website.

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment on the situation.

Other InMedia clients include several cities in Canada and France, the Department of National Defence and UNESCO.

© 2021 The Canadian Press

