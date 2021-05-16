Two face charges after alleged Kelowna car thieves nabbed with help of spike belt

Send this page to someone via email

Two alleged car thieves who attempted to flee from police in Kelowna, B.C., were nabbed with the help of a spike belt on Friday.

Kelowna Mounties spotted a stolen grey Chevrolet Suburban parked in the Rutland area.

The vehicle was reported stolen overnight during a break-and-enter, along with a grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Investigators followed the vehicle to the area of Postill Lake Forest Service Road while calling for backup from RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services, and additional Kelowna RCMP officers.

“The vehicle attempted to evade police and investigators deployed a tire deflation device,” said Cst. Solana Paré.

“As the vehicle continued to flee, the driver allegedly attempted to drive into a plainclothes officer at the scene, who was able to move out of the way to safety.”

The vehicle was rendered inoperable and the male driver fled on a bicycle while the female passenger fled on foot, police alleged.

RCMP said the man was arrested, after being uncooperative with the officer and actively resisting arrest.

“In order to take the man into custody, assistance was required from several backup officers,” Paré said.

The female passenger was located and a police dog helped to get the woman into custody.

The bicycle the man was riding was also determined to have been stolen on May 11 in Kelowna.

Later that evening, investigators recovered the stolen Chevrolet Silverado at another residential address.

