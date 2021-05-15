City of Vernon seeking public input on City Centre Park

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vernon is seeking public input on a new park slated to be built on the grounds of the former Civic Arena.

According to city officials, City Centre Park will become a focal point for the neighbourhood and will provide needed greenspace.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a new park downtown,” reads a city press release. “The park has been designed to reflect community values and be an all-season destination to meet the needs of all ages and abilities.”

The park is still in the planning stages and the city — after conducting a survey last year asking residents what was important to them – is once again asking for feedback.

The city said nearly 1,000 people responded to that 2020 survey, with citizens asking the park be a place where:

Family, friends and neighbours can picnic, relax and socialize;

People of all generations can participate in activities like reading, napping and playing in comfortable, safe and lit spaces;

Contains green space with places to sit amongst shade and trees; and

Creates a variety of opportunities for small community activities.

“The design concept for the new City Centre Park was developed in response to the input received,” said the city.

“We are now asking the community to tell us what they think and there are a number of ways to participate.”

The survey, along with a narrated video, can be found here. The survey will run until May 28, with feedback to be presented to city council in June.

The city says initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin as early as August 2021.