Fridays for Future Regina looking for participants in active transport challenge

Send this page to someone via email

Youth-led group Fridays for Future Regina is looking for the help of fellow residents in their Easy Breezy Bike Challenge.

The group is hoping people capture and submit videos and photos of themselves using active transportation in the city.

The goal is to highlight some of the issues people who aren’t using cars to get around are facing.

“In Regina we’ve noticed that its very hard to get around in an eco friendly manner, whether that’s biking, skating or taking the bus. It’s not necessarily the best city for eco transit,” explained organizer Sydney Chadwick.

“We’re holding this initiative to get some community involvement and to get people talking about how we can have better eco transit in the city. We’re hoping to see more bike lanes, better crosswalks, that kind of thing,” Chadwick added.

Story continues below advertisement

The group is hoping this challenge can help them start a conversation with city council about creating better bike lanes and improve infrastructure for eco transit in Regina.

1:34 Saskatoon exploring electric transit bus pilot project Saskatoon exploring electric transit bus pilot project – Jun 11, 2019

Chadwick explained that bike lanes in the city are scattered, and not found on every busy street.

“It’s hard to know if you’re going to have a bike lane on a street or not,” Chadwick said.

“Sometimes you end up skateboarding or biking in the same lane as the car and then you’re holding up traffic and it’s a little dangerous.”

Chadwick said the group wants to especially see youth community involvement, but anyone is welcome to participate.

“Regina is kind of a city where you have to use a car to get around, and in the changing world, we’re really seeing people wanting to use eco friendly transit as much as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s really important that we see the community get involved so city council knows that this is important to us and this is something that matters.”

Participants can send their submissions to fridaysforfuturereginask@gmail.com or tag Fridays for Future Regina on social media with the hashtag “easybreezybikechallenge”.

The group is taking submissions until May 20 and plans to bring the trouble spots identified to the city for consideration.

Prizes are also up for grabs.

-with files from Roberta Bell