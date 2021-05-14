Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region expected to see increased supply of COVID-19 vaccine next week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 5:05 pm
Waterloo Region will start to see an increased supply of COVID-19 going forward, according to Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton.

“There will be an increase in the size of the vaccine supply beginning next week, with an even larger increase anticipated by the end of the month and into June,” Hilton, who is head of Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force, told reporters on Friday.

Read more: 83 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 15,117

The news comes as the province will ramp down the number of shipments it sends across the province to hot spots as was recommended by its science table. A large portion of those hot spots are located in the GTA with one being in Waterloo Region.

COVID-19 vaccines are once again to be distributed on a more equal basis.

This move comes as shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the province (and Canada) have ramped up this month

In addition, Hilton said the region received a larger than anticipated shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Cambridge COVID-19 testing site to open, cause of odour remains a mystery

“We were quickly able to shift planning and distribute to clinics originally scheduled to be closed,” she said. “Further clinic times were opened up Pinebush, New Vision and Wellesley clinics as a result.

On Wednesday, Ontario trumpeted the fact that 50 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 18 have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the number in Waterloo Region stood at 46.22 per cent.

