Waterloo Region expected to see increased supply of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region will start to see an increased supply of COVID-19 going forward, according to Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton.

“There will be an increase in the size of the vaccine supply beginning next week, with an even larger increase anticipated by the end of the month and into June,” Hilton, who is head of Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force, told reporters on Friday.

The news comes as the province will ramp down the number of shipments it sends across the province to hot spots as was recommended by its science table. A large portion of those hot spots are located in the GTA with one being in Waterloo Region.

COVID-19 vaccines are once again to be distributed on a more equal basis.

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Ontario to ramp up vaccination for essential workers, select at-risk businesses in GTA hot spots Ontario to ramp up vaccination for essential workers, select at-risk businesses in GTA hot spots – May 7, 2021

This move comes as shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the province (and Canada) have ramped up this month

In addition, Hilton said the region received a larger than anticipated shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“We were quickly able to shift planning and distribute to clinics originally scheduled to be closed,” she said. “Further clinic times were opened up Pinebush, New Vision and Wellesley clinics as a result.”

On Wednesday, Ontario trumpeted the fact that 50 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 18 have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the number in Waterloo Region stood at 46.22 per cent.

Advertisement