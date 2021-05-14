Bear cub removed from Winnipeg home

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipegger is facing charges under the Wildlife Act after keeping a black bear cub in his house.

Manitoba conservation officers were tipped off by a concerned member of the public on April 27, but were unable to track down the person who was in possession of the bear.

The next evening, the man called the conservation tip line himself asking for the bear to be removed from his Winnipeg home.

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development staff were able to remove the bear immediately and take it to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba.

The man was charged with possessing a live animal when not permitted.

