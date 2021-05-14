Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Bear cub removed from Winnipeg home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 1:51 pm
A black bear cub is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A black bear cub is seen in this file photo. Parks Canada/Adam Sherriff.

A Winnipegger is facing charges under the Wildlife Act after keeping a black bear cub in his house.

Manitoba conservation officers were tipped off by a concerned member of the public on April 27, but were unable to track down the person who was in possession of the bear.

The next evening, the man called the conservation tip line himself asking for the bear to be removed from his Winnipeg home.

Read more: Black bear cubs rescued near Lac du Bonnet

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development staff were able to remove the bear immediately and take it to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba.

Trending Stories

The man was charged with possessing a live animal when not permitted.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Black bear cubs rescued near Lac du Bonnet' Black bear cubs rescued near Lac du Bonnet
Black bear cubs rescued near Lac du Bonnet – May 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Bear tagBear Cubs tagWildlife Act tagBlack Bear Rescue Manitoba tagManitoba Agriculture and Resource Development tagbear in house tagManitoba bear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers