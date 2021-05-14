Menu

Canada

Assiniboia Downs bumps back start date due to travel delays

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 11:09 am
Darren Dunn, chief executive officer, is photographed at the track at Assiniboia Downs in Winnipeg Monday, May 25, 2020. View image in full screen
Darren Dunn, chief executive officer, is photographed at the track at Assiniboia Downs in Winnipeg Monday, May 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Interprovincial travel restrictions mean Assiniboia Downs is rescheduling its opening day.

The racetrack, on the western edge of Winnipeg, said quarantine requirements mean a number of jockeys are facing travel delays to get to Manitoba.

The new start date for the track is May 24, Victoria Day.

Read more: Assiniboia Downs survives fan-free 2020 season thanks to surge in online wagering

“There is so much that goes into the opening of the meet so it is disappointing for sure,” said Downs CEO Darren Dunn.

“However, we felt it was the responsible approach to give it another week to get everyone here safely, following all necessary protocols. Then we can start the season strong with the first racing program on the Victoria Day Monday.”

The realignment means three race days will be added to the end of this year’s racing schedule.

Click to play video: 'In-person racing, betting return to Assiniboia Downs' In-person racing, betting return to Assiniboia Downs
In-person racing, betting return to Assiniboia Downs – Jun 8, 2020
