Assiniboia Downs bumps back start date due to travel delays

Interprovincial travel restrictions mean Assiniboia Downs is rescheduling its opening day.

The racetrack, on the western edge of Winnipeg, said quarantine requirements mean a number of jockeys are facing travel delays to get to Manitoba.

The new start date for the track is May 24, Victoria Day.

“There is so much that goes into the opening of the meet so it is disappointing for sure,” said Downs CEO Darren Dunn.

“However, we felt it was the responsible approach to give it another week to get everyone here safely, following all necessary protocols. Then we can start the season strong with the first racing program on the Victoria Day Monday.”

The realignment means three race days will be added to the end of this year’s racing schedule.

