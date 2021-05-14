Hamilton closes Lincoln Alexander Parkway until Monday for maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

The city has closed the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in both directions for maintenance right through until Monday morning.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Linc were closed on Friday morning.

Reminder: The Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway in both eastbound and westbound directions is CLOSED until Monday, May 17 at 5am in order to complete maintenance. Full project info: https://t.co/lFReeGHc2Q #HamOnt #LINC pic.twitter.com/tfHqCSBqXO — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) May 14, 2021

The city says crews will be carrying out maintenance work, including spot resurfacing and repairs to the asphalt, bridges and signage, pavement markings, ditching and clearing catch basins.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway offramp leaving the eastbound Linc.

The westbound closure will stretch from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

While working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 onramps and the Rousseaux Street off-ramp will be reduced to one lane with access available from the Golf Links Road onramps.

Given the nature of the work, the city stresses that the dates may change depending on the weather.

Updates will be posted at http://www.hamilton.ca/lincmaintenance and on Twitter @CityofHamilton.