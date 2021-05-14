Menu

Traffic

Hamilton closes Lincoln Alexander Parkway until Monday for maintenance

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 9:37 am
The city of Hamilton has closed down both lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway for three days as of Friday May 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The city of Hamilton has closed down both lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway for three days as of Friday May 14, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

The city has closed the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in both directions for maintenance right through until Monday morning.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Linc were closed on Friday morning.

 

The city says crews will be carrying out maintenance work, including spot resurfacing and repairs to the asphalt, bridges and signage, pavement markings, ditching and clearing catch basins.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway offramp leaving the eastbound Linc.

Read more: Speed limit on entirety of Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway to be lowered to 80 km/h

The westbound closure will stretch from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

While working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 onramps and the Rousseaux Street off-ramp will be reduced to one lane with access available from the Golf Links Road onramps.

Given the nature of the work, the city stresses that the dates may change depending on the weather.

Updates will be posted at http://www.hamilton.ca/lincmaintenance and on Twitter @CityofHamilton.

 

