Woman dies after being found in Loon Lake near Haliburton: OPP

OPP are investigating the death of a woman in Haliburton County after she was found in distress in a lake on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 3 p.m., officers were called to Loon Lake in the Municipality of Dysart et el, in response to a person in the water who appeared to be in distress. The lake is about 12 kilometres south of Haliburton,

Officers, along with Haliburton County EMS and Dysart Township firefighters, found the woman without vital signs.

Police say the 63-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

“This matter is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time,” OPP said Thursday morning.