Crime

Woman dies after being found in Loon Lake near Haliburton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 8:59 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a woman was found in distress in Loon Lake on Wednesday. She later died in hospital. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a woman was found in distress in Loon Lake on Wednesday. She later died in hospital. OPP

OPP are investigating the death of a woman in Haliburton County after she was found in distress in a lake on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 3 p.m., officers were called to Loon Lake in the Municipality of Dysart et el, in response to a person in the water who appeared to be in distress. The lake is about 12 kilometres south of Haliburton,

Officers, along with Haliburton County EMS and Dysart Township firefighters, found the woman without vital signs.

Read more: Trial begins for TDSB teacher accused of criminal negligence causing death of student who drowned

Police say the 63-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

“This matter is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time,” OPP said Thursday morning.

