COVID-19: Mass vaccination site in Montreal opens up space for walk-ins

A mass vaccination site at Palais des congrès in Montreal is opening up spots to accommodate those without appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the regional health authority overseeing the site, said as of Thursday it will be freeing up a few hundred spots on a daily basis for walk-ins.

In a news release on Wednesday, the CIUSSS said it hopes to encourage young people to get their first dose by offering a walk-in option they might fight appealing.

Vaccination is open to those over the age of 25 in Quebec but starting Friday, May 14, anyone 18 and over will be eligible.

To launch the initiative, a special guest will be making an appearance at the vaccination site on Thursday, between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m.

The CIUSSS, however, gave no indication of who the mystery guest might be but promised they would “brighten” up the morning and “greet guests young and old.”

The Palais des congrès has a daily capacity of 3,500 people.

Despite opening up spots for walk-ins, health authorities maintain that booking an appointment via the government Clic Santé portal is the preferred option.

So far, around 44 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one shot.

The government remains on target to administer one dose to all Quebecers 18 and over by June 24.

