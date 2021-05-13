Okanagan weather: Warmest days of year ahead this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Following skies clear in the morning, midday sunny breaks will return on Thursday before the next batch of cumulus clouds build up in the afternoon, along with a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures should return to the low 20s late in the day before sliding back into single digits into early Friday, along with an expected mix of sun and cloud.

View image in full screen Pop up clouds and high elevation showers are possible Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury should make it into the mid-20s on Friday afternoon with a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle, as clouds bubble up again with daytime heating.

The weekend will kick off on a warm note, with temperatures soaring to 26 C on Saturday and around 28 C on Sunday, which will be the warmest day of 2021 so far.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected both days before more clouds filter in next week. Daytime highs will eventually back off into the mid-teens by mid-week with a chance of showers.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

