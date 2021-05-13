Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Warmest days of year ahead this weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 1:56 pm
Toasty temperatures slide into the Okanagan for the third weekend of May. View image in full screen
Toasty temperatures slide into the Okanagan for the third weekend of May. SkyTracker Weather

Following skies clear in the morning, midday sunny breaks will return on Thursday before the next batch of cumulus clouds build up in the afternoon, along with a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures should return to the low 20s late in the day before sliding back into single digits into early Friday, along with an expected mix of sun and cloud.

Pop up clouds and high elevation showers are possible Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Pop up clouds and high elevation showers are possible Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury should make it into the mid-20s on Friday afternoon with a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle, as clouds bubble up again with daytime heating.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The weekend will kick off on a warm note, with temperatures soaring to 26 C on Saturday and around 28 C on Sunday, which will be the warmest day of 2021 so far.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected both days before more clouds filter in next week. Daytime highs will eventually back off into the mid-teens by mid-week with a chance of showers.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sunshine tagBC weather tagWarm Weather tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers