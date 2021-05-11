Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cape Breton First Nation asking for court order stopping lobster seizures by feds

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Potlotek First Nation launches self-regulated lobster fishery' Potlotek First Nation launches self-regulated lobster fishery
Nova Scotia's second Indigenous-run lobster fishery has launched. It's part of an effort from Indigenous Canadians to assert their inherent right to fish for what's called a "moderate livelihood." But as Ross Lord explains, that's amplifying calls for the federal government to clearly define what a "moderate livelihood" is – Oct 1, 2020

A lawsuit from a Mi’kmaq First Nation in Cape Breton is alleging Ottawa breached treaty rights by prosecuting Indigenous fishers for harvesting lobster.

The statement of claim by Potlotek First Nation was put before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday. It seeks a court order to stop the federal Fisheries Department from seizing gear and undertaking other enforcement actions against the fishers.

The band cites the 1999 Donald Marshall Jr. case, where the Supreme Court of Canada interpreted 18th century treaties as providing a Mi’kmaq right to fish for a “moderate livelihood.”

Read more: Cape Breton Mi’kmaq community angered at alleged government seizure of lobster traps

A clarifying decision that followed noted the Fisheries Department could infringe on the treaty right if justified for conservation or other public purposes, also suggesting the infringement should be “as little as … possible” and that consultation with respect to the conservation measures should occur.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In the lawsuit, the applicants criticize “unilateral” statements by Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan in early March that individual bands had to have federally issued moderate livelihood licences.

The First Nation argues requiring the licences “neutralizes” the band’s treaty right to fish, and said forcing the band to operate within restricted seasons isn’t justified “because it impairs the exercise of the treaty right during preferred times.”

Read more: Cape Breton’s Potlotek First Nation to sue Nova Scotia over livelihood fisher

The lawsuit also argues that conservation measures must be “justified on a species-by-species basis” and that the band wasn’t meaningfully consulted before Jordan’s March policies were brought in.

No statement of defence has been filed yet in the case, and the allegations in the statement of claim have not been proven in court.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagIndigenous tagCape Breton tagFisheries tagModerate Livelihood taglobster fishery tagPotlotek First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers