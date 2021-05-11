Suspect charged in connection with stabbing in Orangeville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspect has been charged in connection with a stabbing that took place at an Orangeville, Ont., residence on Friday afternoon, Dufferin OPP say.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers attended a Sherbourne Street residence for a report of a stabbing.

According to police, the victim was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A suspect was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Police are withholding the accused’s name to protect the victim’s identity.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released on an undertaking and will appear before Orangeville court in July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.