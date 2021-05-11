Menu

Crime

Suspect charged in connection with stabbing in Orangeville, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 12:58 pm
At about 3:30 Friday, officers attended a Sherbourne Street residence for a report of a stabbing. View image in full screen
At about 3:30 Friday, officers attended a Sherbourne Street residence for a report of a stabbing. Don Mitchell / Global News

A suspect has been charged in connection with a stabbing that took place at an Orangeville, Ont., residence on Friday afternoon, Dufferin OPP say.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers attended a Sherbourne Street residence for a report of a stabbing.

Read more: Toronto man charged for attempted murder following stabbing in Orangeville, Ont.

According to police, the victim was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A suspect was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Police are withholding the accused’s name to protect the victim’s identity.

Read more: Man sent to hospital with serious injury following Barrie, Ont., stabbing

The accused was released on an undertaking and will appear before Orangeville court in July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

