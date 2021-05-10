Menu

Crime

Group beating at Kelowna bus loop leads to arrest

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 3:32 pm
Kelowna RCMP is investigating after several people were assaulted by a group in downtown Kelowna. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP is investigating after several people were assaulted by a group in downtown Kelowna. File

One person has been arrested after a group assault at a downtown bus loop in Kelowna, B.C., but police are still asking for witnesses or informants to come forward.

Kelowna Mounties were called to the Queensway bus loop on Saturday just before 9:00 p.m., after reports of multiple people fighting each other.

Read more: 2 stolen vehicles recovered, man facing charges, say Kelowna RCMP

When officers arrived, they found two unconscious men and a third injured man, who was still conscious.

Police determined that one of the men had been assaulted by another group of people in the area, and the other two were injured when they jumped in to help.

Trending Stories
The suspects fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

Read more: Man in custody after woman unlawfully confined, prompting police standoff in Kelowna, B.C.

Two 20-year-old men were transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of their injuries.

Kelowna RCMP was able to identify and locate one suspect just after midnight.

He was arrested and has been subsequently released from custody on strict conditions for a future court date, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the other people involved in this assault.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

